Facebook profile helps identify Decatur attempted murder suspect, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man shot twice just before 6 p.m. Monday helped police close the case by providing them with a Facebook photograph of the suspect.

Decatur Police Officer Zach Wakeland said officers matched the Facebook image with a photograph they already had of Jerome J. Cole and he was under arrest by 11:54 p.m. the same day.

Cole, 19, was booked on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. He remained held in the Macon County Jail Tuesday with bail set at $750,000, requiring him to post a bond of $75,000 to be freed.

The shooting victim, also 19, suffered bullet wounds to his left buttock and left forearm and fled on foot from the crime scene in the 700 block of Cassell Court. Racked with pain, he told police he had sought shelter in a nearby house and, after Cole had left, the victim said his sister had driven him to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

The victim is quoted as telling police he had been targeted after the shooter he knew as “Jerome Flagg” had approached him and, for a reason not stated in a sworn affidavit, wanted to fight him. The victim said he had agreed, but then was confronted by both the man and a woman, who proceeded to “throw closed fist punches at him.”

The victim said he blocked her blows but then saw the man step towards him: “(He) raised a black semi-automatic pistol with a 30-round magazine inserted towards him and fired,” said Wakeland, who signed the affidavit.

“(The victim) said he did not feel that he was struck. He said the male fired again and he felt immediate pain in his left buttocks. He said he began to run away from the male ... when he heard another gunshot and felt immediate pain in his left forearm.”

He later showed police his assailant’s Facebook profile picture, which was used to get the match that established Cole had been the shooter, according to Wakeland.

The officer said Cole didn’t deny firing the gun but claimed he was acting in defense of the woman and described the gunshot victim as the aggressor. He said he acted after the victim grabbed the woman and started dragging her away.

“Jerome said he was scared that (the victim) was going to greatly injure (her) and so he raised a pistol and fired the gun once to scare him," Wakeland added. "Jerome said he did not hit (the victim) with a bullet and had no intention to hit him.”

Wakeland said Cole claimed to have found the gun “a while ago and would not give specifics of where it was located.” Later, he was described as cooperating with police in an attempt to identify where the pistol had been left after the shooting, but Wakeland said the weapon had not been found.

