Facebook profile pictures give gunman away, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A Chicago man police caught riding through Decatur Wednesday night with an illegal gun tucked under his car seat didn’t want to talk about it, a sworn affidavit said.

But Decatur Police Department detectives said they eventually found all the evidence they needed after looking up the 28-year-old man’s profile on Facebook.

“This Facebook profile was open to the public,” said Officer Scott Gilman. “Upon looking at some of the photos on the Facebook profile (the man) can be identified in several photos holding the firearm that was recovered in the traffic stop. These photos show dates of December 2020.”

The gun turned out to be a Glock 9mm with an extended 30 round magazine that was loaded with 20 rounds, according to Gilman. The man had been riding as a front seat passenger in a sport utility vehicle with a handicap registration that police pulled over just after 9 p.m. for a traffic infraction at the intersection of East Pershing Road and North Woodford Street.

The affidavit said a police dog trained to sniff for narcotics had alerted on the vehicle during the traffic stop and the gun had been found after a search. Gilman said the 28-year-old woman driving the vehicle did have a valid firearm owner's identification card, but denied ownership of the weapon.