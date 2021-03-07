False 'swatting' call triggers major Decatur police response and investigation

DECATUR — Police said Sunday they are investigating an emergency call about a person being shot in a Decatur home — and threats to shoot responding officers — that turned out to be a malicious false alarm.

A statement from Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the call came in at 9:12 p.m. Saturday and prompted a heavy response of some 14 officers sent to a home in the 1800 block of East Decatur Street.

“The caller made statements that they had just shot someone in the residence and that they would shoot any responding police,” said Copeland.

“It looks like 14 officers responded, with several taking up positions on a perimeter surrounding the area.”

Police were eventually able to make contact by phone with the home’s resident, who was not present, and he returned to the house, Copeland said.

“He allowed officers to check the residence and they found no signs of any foul play,” the detective added. “There is no record of the name the caller gave, and it is believed the call originated outside of the Decatur area.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}