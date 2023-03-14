QUINCY — Family members of Rebecca Bliefnick are raising money to help support her children after the Quincy mother of three was murdered on Feb. 23.

The "Becky Bliefnick Memorial and Support Fund" GoFundMe is also meant to establish a scholarship in Bliefnick's name, according to a statement from the family released after the arrest of Bliefnick's estranged husband Timothy Bliefnick, a Decatur native, on Monday.

"We appreciate any support of our GoFundMe which was created to support her boys' future, offset family expenses related to Becky's death and to establish a scholarship fund in Becky's name," the family's statement read. "The support for our family means so much and truly speaks volumes about Becky's impact on the world."

The fundraiser has raised $62,660 of its $100,000 goal as of Tuesday morning.

"While we remain heartbroken, we are thankful to the Quincy Police Department and all who have worked tirelessly in service of justice for Becky," the family said in a statement. "While the arrest (Monday) provides a step towards closure, this journey is far from over and the investigation continues. We are thankful for your continued respect for our privacy as we navigate this next painful chapter. Our highest priority remains protecting and loving Becky's sons who were the lights of her life. As we continue mourning, we will love and care for them in the ways we know she would want."

According to the family, Bliefnick received many academic and professional honors before achieving her "true calling" as a nurse.

"Becky always envisioned herself working hands-on in the medical profession, so it was no surprise when she chose a career in nursing — her true calling — where she was able to provide care and comfort to people on a daily basis," the GoFundMe testimonial reads.

Officials with the Adams County State's Attorney's Office announced Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of home invasion on Monday. Bliefnick was taken into custody by Quincy police that morning.

Court records indicate he is being held without bond.

Rebecca "Becky" Bliefnick was found deceased in her Quincy home on Feb. 23 by a family member who grew concerned when the 41-year-old woman failed to pick up her children from school. Bliefnick had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Timothy Bliefnick's home on March 1.

