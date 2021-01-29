Farm Bureau warns rural residents of recent machine shed break-ins

DECATUR — The Macon County Farm Bureau took to Facebook Thursday to warn rural residents about a recent string of machine shed break-ins.

"There are a group of individuals who are scouring the countryside and breaking into machine sheds and stealing a large amount of tools and miscellaneous items," the post read.

Tim Stock, executive vice president with the bureau, said a member reached out to him about a theft that had taken place at his farm. The suspects initially tried to use a vehicle to push the machine shed door open, but were unsuccessful, so they broke in through a window and were able to steal multiple tools stored inside, according to Stock.

More reports followed of similar break-ins happening to other rural residents on the northeast end of Macon County, including near the Dewitt County line. "So we're encouraging residents not only in Macon County, but in Dewitt County and western Piatt County to keep their eyes and ears open for any suspicious vehicles," Stock said.

