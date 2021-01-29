 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farm Bureau warns rural residents of recent machine shed break-ins
0 comments
alert top story

Farm Bureau warns rural residents of recent machine shed break-ins

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Farm Bureau took to Facebook Thursday to warn rural residents about a recent string of machine shed break-ins.

"There are a group of individuals who are scouring the countryside and breaking into machine sheds and stealing a large amount of tools and miscellaneous items," the post read. 

Tim Stock, executive vice president with the bureau, said a member reached out to him about a theft that had taken place at his farm. The suspects initially tried to use a vehicle to push the machine shed door open, but were unsuccessful, so they broke in through a window and were able to steal multiple tools stored inside, according to Stock.  

More reports followed of similar break-ins happening to other rural residents on the northeast end of Macon County, including near the Dewitt County line. "So we're encouraging residents not only in Macon County, but in Dewitt County and western Piatt County to keep their eyes and ears open for any suspicious vehicles," Stock said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding items reported missing, Stock said "the gentlemen I spoke with were tools that he inherited from his father and was passing down to his son, so some of them were sentimental value to them," along with "miscellaneous" and "antique" tools. 

Sgt. Scott Flannery said the Macon County Sheriff's Office has handled a few recent break-ins of farm barns and sheds, describing the incidents as "opportunity thefts." The detective bureau hasn't reported an increase in burglaries recently and it's not believed that a "ring of thieves" are out planning targeted thefts, he said.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Macon County sheriff race court battle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News