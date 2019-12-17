Father charged with murder in 4-month-old Coles County boy's death

That was the bond amount Danley requested, which he said he based on the seriousness of the charges and indications of violent behavior by Currey in the past.

Shelby County court records show orders of protection cases and a domestic battery charge were filed against Currey earlier this year when he and his wife lived in that county. They were all later dismissed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, Shick appointed county Public Defender Anthony Ortega to represent Currey on the murder charges. During the hearing, Ortega said he recognized "the seriousness of these charges" but requested a lower bond amount.

Ortega declined to comment after the hearing, noting that he had just been appointed to the case.

Also according to the sheriff's office report, the boy's mother told officers she suspected that Currey injured the boy and that he'd abused her in the past.

Shick scheduled Currey's next court appearance for Jan. 13.

The judge set that date for the case's preliminary hearing, when the prosecution has to present evidence for a judge to use to decide if the case should continue. The defendant has the right to waive the hearing.