Father in Decatur father and son robbery team gets 24 months probation

DECATUR — Andy R. McCulley Jr., the father in a Decatur father and son robbery duo, left a homeless man in fear of his life after accosting and beating him with a brick.

McCulley Jr. was sentenced to 24 months probation in Macon County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to committing aggravated battery while using a deadly weapon. He was also sentenced to 120 days in jail, with credit for 94 days already served, but the sentence is not day for day eligible.

McCulley appeared Friday in Macon County Circuit Court and accepted a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Caleb Brown. As part of the deal, Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith then dismissed further charges of armed robbery and mob action.

McCulley’s son, Andy R. McCulley III, 19, appeared in court May 20 and pleaded guilty to the same offense, receiving the exact same sentence as his 41-year-old father.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police said the McCulleys had pounced on their 31-year-old victim on the morning of April 20 as he was walking at the intersection of North Jasper and East Eldorado streets.

They demanded whatever the victim had and, when he told them he didn’t have anything, they shot pepper spray into his face and began kicking and punching him. Police said McCulley III held the victim while his father hit him with the brick.

Quoting the victim, who was left bleeding from the nose and mouth, Police Officer Rydick Braden said: “He stated if it wasn’t for bystanders intervening, he believes the McCulleys would have killed him.”

The robbers then fled with the only thing the homeless man had, a prescription bottle holding 14 pills of Suboxone, a medicine for treating opioid addiction.

In addition to the probation and jail time, McCulley Jr. was also ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment. His son’s sentence also had the same order.

