Father, son target homeless victim, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police said Wednesday they have arrested the father-and-son homeless crime team who beat another homeless man with a brick before robbing him of his medicine to treat drug addiction.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said officers had found and arrested the 19-year-old son by 3 p.m. Tuesday; his father, aged 40, was booked into the jail at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Their 31-year-old victim said he knows the family “from the streets” and had been accosted by them about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North Jasper and East Eldorado streets. “(He) said they approached him on the corner, in public, and demanded whatever he had,” Officer Rydick Braden said in the affidavit.
When the victim told them he didn't have anything, Braden quotes him as saying the son shot him in the face with a burst of pepper spray and he had to shut his eyes in pain.
“(He) stated they both began kicking and punching him,” added Braden.
“He stated (the father) held him while (the son) hit him and at one point hit him with a brick. He stated if it wasn’t for bystanders intervening, he believes (the robbers) would have killed him.”
Braden said they found the victim bleeding from the nose and mouth and with fresh abrasions to his forehead and around his eyes. He was treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Two witnesses, a 57-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, are quoted as telling police they saw the robbery and beating, which continued after the victim was seen to fall to the ground. Braden said the witnesses pointed out the location of the brick, thrown away after the attack, which police found.
The victim said the robbers had stolen his prescription bottle holding 14 pills of Suboxone.
Both the father and son were booked on preliminary charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery and mob action. A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed both remained in custody with bail set at $75,000 for the son, meaning he must post $7,500 to bond out.
The father’s jail booking was too recent for a bail amount to have been set yet. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
