Father tells police his daughter and son-in-law stole from his Decatur home

DECATUR — A Decatur father told police he suspects his daughter and son-in-law of stealing musical equipment and a BMX bike, together valued at more than $1,000, from his home.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the 47-year-old victim said he had allowed the couple to move into his house in March as they had nowhere else to go. Copeland said the father was temporarily living next door to his home on Price Street while looking after his mother who was recuperating from illness.

The couple had moved out after a dispute with the father and on Monday he reported that a metal ammunition case was missing which contained various musical effects pedals used with electric guitars. “The father said he is in a Metal band,” said Copeland.

The father also said the bicycle, which alone was valued at $800, was also gone.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

