Federal court for Southern Illinois approves phone, video for criminal proceedings amid coronavirus
0 comments

Federal court for Southern Illinois approves phone, video for criminal proceedings amid coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELLEVILLE — The U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Illinois has authorized telecommunications like video and phone conferencing for use in some criminal proceedings amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel issued the order Monday, announcing that certain detention hearings, preliminary hearings, initial appearances, arraignments, probation proceedings, indictment waivers, pretrial release proceedings and misdemeanor pleas and sentencings could be overseen via teleconference when available. The order is effective immediately.

The teleconferencing may only take place with the consent of the defendant after consulting with their counsel.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News