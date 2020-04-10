Federal judge declines to step in and order Illinois to release more inmates in the face of COVID-19 threat

“The release of inmates requires a process that gives close attention to detail, for the safety of each inmate, his or her family, and the community at large demands a sensible and individualized release plan--especially during a pandemic,” Dow wrote. “And the record here shows that the authorities in this state are doing just that, with constantly evolving procedures increasing the number of inmates released on a daily basis.”

Dow said the plaintiffs -- which include the Uptown Peoples Law Center and the MacArthur Justice Center with Northwestern University -- “provided no convincing reason for a federal court to intrude here and now --either to issue a blanket order for the release of thousands of inmates or to superimpose a court-mandated and court-superintended process on the mechanisms currently in place to determine which IDOC inmates can and should be safely removed from prison facilities at this time.”

After the suit was filed last week, Northwestern University professor of law Sheila Bedi told the Tribune that advocates and attorneys had waited several weeks for Pritzker to act before deciding the state’s response was too little, too late.

“Filing this lawsuit is absolutely a last resort,” said Bedi, who noted that other states have moved faster. “The progress here has been incredibly slow. There is no time to waste.”