Felon arrested after AR-15 rifle, drugs found during Decatur traffic stop, police say

DECATUR — A Texas man with felony convictions in Illinois was arrested Thursday after police say they found 2.6 grams of crack cocaine, an AR-15 rifle and three loaded magazines during a traffic stop in Decatur.
Court documents say the 54-year-old New Boston, Texas, man was sitting in the front passenger seat and the drugs were located in the door next to him.
The rifle and ammunition were found stored in the trunk and the vehicle's driver, a female, claimed to be the owner, according to police. The driver also had a valid firearm owners identification card, although "was unable to tell me anything about the rife such as the make, model, or caliber," Decatur police Officer James Weddle wrote in a sworn statement.
The traffic stop took pace at 6:45 p.m. at 22nd Street and Geddes Avenue.
Police say the suspect denied knowing crack cocaine was in the vehicle, also saying he purchased the rifle as a gift for the female driver in Texas. Records from the Macon County Circuit Clerk's website reveals the suspect having multiple prior felony convictions.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, armed violence and possession of a controlled substance. A check of jail records Friday showed he was released after posting $2,500 bond.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.