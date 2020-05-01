Felon arrested after AR-15 rifle, drugs found during Decatur traffic stop, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A Texas man with felony convictions in Illinois was arrested Thursday after police say they found 2.6 grams of crack cocaine, an AR-15 rifle and three loaded magazines during a traffic stop in Decatur.

Court documents say the 54-year-old New Boston, Texas, man was sitting in the front passenger seat and the drugs were located in the door next to him.

The rifle and ammunition were found stored in the trunk and the vehicle's driver, a female, claimed to be the owner, according to police. The driver also had a valid firearm owners identification card, although "was unable to tell me anything about the rife such as the make, model, or caliber," Decatur police Officer James Weddle wrote in a sworn statement.

The traffic stop took pace at 6:45 p.m. at 22nd Street and Geddes Avenue.

Police say the suspect denied knowing crack cocaine was in the vehicle, also saying he purchased the rifle as a gift for the female driver in Texas. Records from the Macon County Circuit Clerk's website reveals the suspect having multiple prior felony convictions.