Felon leaves stolen firearm in Decatur store, police say

DECATUR — After observing a police K-9 sniffing around his vehicle, police say a man with a felony record decided to leave the stolen gun he was carrying on a convenience store shelf.

According to a sworn affidavit, the 25-year-old Decatur man left his car running as he went inside a convenience store Wednesday in the 1200 block of North Jasper Street.

The affidavit said a Decatur police officer noticed the vehicle’s front side windows were heavily tinted and deployed a K-9 unit to detect any illegal substances.

As the K-9 conducted a free air sniff around the vehicle, the affidavit said video surveillance footage from inside the store showed the man observing the deployment and walking to the rear of the establishment where he removed an object from his waistband and placed it on a shelf.

The affidavit said the K-9 unit alerted to the presence of an illegal substance.

Police officers located the firearm, described as a semi-automatic Glock model 27 handgun with a fully loaded, high-capacity magazine inserted and one live round in the chamber. The gun was reported stolen to Decatur police in 2005.

The affidavit said the man admitted to possessing the firearm and said he was armed for his own “protection."

He was later booked on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen weapon.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed he is still in custody and his bail is set at $150,000, meaning he must post $15,000 bond to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

