Fiancee arrested after beating and throwing ashtray at her fiance, Decatur police report

DECATUR — A 29-year-old Decatur woman was arrested after she became enraged by her fiance’s negative remarks about her mother and retaliated by beating the victim before throwing an ashtray at him, according to a police report.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened Saturday and deputies found and arrested the woman early Wednesday. She was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Writing in the affidavit, Deputy Matthew Helfer said the 34-year-old fiance, who has been engaged to the woman for seven years, said they often have “verbal arguments that turn physical.” He said he had been sitting in his living room chatting and drinking with his cousin when the conversation turned to a critique of his fiancee’s mother and several other members of her family.

“(He) stated (his fiancee) became upset with him and struck him several times with her hands before throwing an ashtray at him,” said Helfer. “The ashtray struck him in the face. Officers’ observed several small lacerations and large welts to the right side of his face and above his forehead.”