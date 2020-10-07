Fight breaks out after gang member gets 60 years for Decatur murder

DECATUR — Macon County Courthouse security had to intervene to stop a fight among spectators Wednesday after gang member Dante L. Wade was sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder.

The fight broke out in an elevator on the sixth floor of the courthouse and at least one person appeared to have been injured. Paramedics from the Decatur Fire Department were seen arriving shortly after to provide treatment. No information was available early Wednesday afternoon on any arrests and pending charges.

Earlier, emotions ran high in the courtroom before the 46-year-old Wade, described as a member of a street gang called the “Unknown Vice Lords”, was sentenced for the Nov. 9, 2018, Decatur murder of Marcqui Apholone, 25.

Apholone’s mother, Vashida Apholone, looked directly at Wade as he sat with his eyes downcast in the court and told him: “You are a waste of humanity and mankind and certainly was a menace to society.

“I ask that the judge gives you the maximum time allowed for murdering my son and executing him as you did while he fought for his life. ‘Vengeance is mine’, said the Lord.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}