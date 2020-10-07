Fight breaks out after gang member gets 60 years for Decatur murder

DECATUR — Macon County Courthouse security had to intervene to stop a fight among spectators Wednesday after gang member Dante L. Wade was sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder.
The fight broke out in an elevator on the sixth floor of the courthouse and at least one person appeared to have been injured. Paramedics from the Decatur Fire Department were seen arriving shortly after to provide treatment. No information was available early Wednesday afternoon on any arrests and pending charges.
Earlier, emotions ran high in the courtroom before the 46-year-old Wade, described as a member of a street gang called the “Unknown Vice Lords”, was sentenced for the Nov. 9, 2018, Decatur murder of Marcqui Apholone, 25.
Apholone’s mother, Vashida Apholone, looked directly at Wade as he sat with his eyes downcast in the court and told him: “You are a waste of humanity and mankind and certainly was a menace to society.
“I ask that the judge gives you the maximum time allowed for murdering my son and executing him as you did while he fought for his life. ‘Vengeance is mine’, said the Lord.”
Support Local Journalism
Wade was convicted of murder after a jury trial in August. First Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Apholone had been ambushed by Wade and shot in the back as he fled. She said he had been targeted after getting into a dispute with his girlfriend, Wade’s daughter, who believed he was cheating on her.
Kroncke asked for a life sentence but Judge Thomas Griffith said he couldn’t impose punishment “based on vengeance” and didn’t feel life was appropriate. But he described Wade as a killer who showed no remorse and had calmly eaten a McDonald’s meal after carrying out the killing.
The sentence the judge imposed, however — 35 years for murder, plus a 25 year sentence enhancement for committing the crime with a firearm — effectively adds up to a life sentence for Wade. Sentencing rules state the sentence must be served at 100%.
This story will be updated.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.