Fight lands Moweaqua man in prison

MOWEAQUA — A Moweaqua man was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with a fight at a local restaurant.

According to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Timothy Sutton, 27, of Moweaqua, was sentenced Wednesday for the offense of aggravated battery.

Sutton was charged in Shelby County Circuit Court with striking an adult male with his fists while at Crawford’s Pizza Pub, 200 S. Main St., Moweaqua.

Law enforcement arrived at the business at approximately 9 p.m. on May 9 in reference to a fight in progress. "Multiple individuals were standing outside of the front door and in the parking lot when officers arrived," the state's attorney stated in a press release.

According to the investigation, prior to the offense a member of Sutton’s family demanded winnings from a slot machine within the business from a developmentally disabled patron.

The victim intervened , telling the man to leave the patrol alone, the release stated.

"The family member, who had demanded the slot machine winnings, returned to the pub approximately 30 minutes later with Timothy Sutton and challenged the victim to fight in the parking lot. When the victim exited the pub into the parking lot, he was physically attacked by Sutton, Sutton’s family member, and a female."

Sutton was located and detained by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies shortly after the altercation. According to the state's attorney, Sutton admitted to striking the victim and stated that he doesn’t “remember anything” after the first strike because “once I start fighting, I black out.”

Kroncke said Sutton has prior felony convictions for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, aggravated robbery and theft. This will be his third prison sentence.