Fire department: Homeless people start fire in vacant Decatur home to keep warm

DECATUR — Decatur fire responded to a vacant home Wednesday morning to reports of people who had been lighting fires to keep warm were in the residence, the fire department said.
Inspector David Gagnon said crews arrived at 11:31 a.m. to the home at 1345 East Johns Ave. and damage from fire was minimal.
The fire is under investigation.
