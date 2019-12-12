You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fire: Homeless people start fire in vacant Decatur home to keep warm
0 comments

Fire: Homeless people start fire in vacant Decatur home to keep warm

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur fire responded to a vacant home Wednesday morning when reports of people who had been lighting fires to keep warm were in the residence, the fire department said.

Inspector David Gagnon said crews arrived at 11:31 a.m. to the home at 1345 East Johns Avenue and damage from fire was minimal. 

The fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News