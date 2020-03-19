Fire that gutted Decatur home now ruled as arson, firefighters say

DECATUR — The blaze that destroyed a Decatur woman’s rental home Wednesday morning was a case of arson, firefighters said.

Decatur Police on Thursday had labelled the cause of the blaze at 1805 North Maple Ave. as “suspicious”, based on a report by Decatur Fire Department Fire Inspector, Mike Wigginton.

The inspector told the Herald & Review Thursday that accidental causes for the blaze, which gutted the single story house with a livable attic, have been ruled out.

“We are investigating this as an arson fire, that is correct,” Wigginton said. “And if anybody has information about this fire, we would welcome them to call us.” The fire department can be reached at (217)424-2811 or information can be called in to the Crime Stoppers hotline at (217) 423-TIPS.