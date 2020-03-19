Fire that gutted Decatur home now ruled as arson, firefighters say

DECATUR — The blaze that destroyed a Decatur woman’s rental home Wednesday morning was a case of arson, firefighters said.
Decatur Police on Thursday had labelled the cause of the blaze at 1805 North Maple Ave. as “suspicious”, based on a report by Decatur Fire Department Fire Inspector, Mike Wigginton.
The inspector told the Herald & Review Thursday that accidental causes for the blaze, which gutted the single story house with a livable attic, have been ruled out.
“We are investigating this as an arson fire, that is correct,” Wigginton said. “And if anybody has information about this fire, we would welcome them to call us.” The fire department can be reached at (217)424-2811 or information can be called in to the Crime Stoppers hotline at (217) 423-TIPS.
The home’s occupant, 21-year-old Fredryana Wade, was out at the time of the fire. She told the Herald & Review she was left with only the clothes she was wearing in the wake of the blaze. The Fire Department estimated the damages as $11,000 to the structure and $500 to the contents and, even with that relatively low overall structural damage figure, declared the building a total loss.
Fighting the fire became a two alarm call and one firefighter was injured in the incident, suffering a cut to the face which required stitches.
Reached by phone Thursday by the Herald & Review, Wade said it was the first she had heard of the fire cause being determined as arson. “No one has told me anything,” she said.
Asked if there had been any recent incidents in which someone appeared to wish her harm, she said: “No, there’s nothing.”
Wade is living temporarily in a hotel paid for by the American Red Cross but isn’t sure what she is going to do next when the money runs out in a few more days. She lost all her possessions in the fire and is still in need of clothes, hygiene items and even food.
Anyone who can help can reach her at (217) 454-9824.
