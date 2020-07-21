Fist fight leads to gunfight and 2 shot, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man has been arrested in the wake of a fistfight and gunfight that left two people injured, one of them with life-threatening wounds.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 22-year-old man was arrested Friday evening, the same day the violence happened, and was jailed on a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
The affidavit said the man had gotten into a fist fight with another man in the 1000 block of North Clinton Street. Writing in the affidavit, Officer Adam Siefman said the 22-year-old was armed but handed his gun to a 19-year-old accomplice before fighting.
Siefman said the 22-year-old describes the physical fight taking place before his opponent called out to a friend watching the struggle. “(The 22-year-old) said (his opponent) told his friend to ‘blow’ indicating (the opponent) wanted his friend to shoot,” Siefman added.
At that point the affidavit describes the 22-year-old’s accomplice pulling a gun and opening fire first before the opponent’s friend returned fire, hitting the accomplice. He was taken to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries and a woman standing nearby when the gunfire broke out was also hit. Police later described her injuries as serious but not life-threatening.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland told the Herald & Review Monday that police are still searching for the other man who opened fire.
The affidavit did not describe what had prompted the fist fight between the two men but said the 22-year-old is a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess firearms. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that he is being held with no bond available.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
