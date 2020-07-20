Fist fight leads to gunfight and two shot, one of them seriously, Decatur police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man has been arrested in the wake of a fist and gunfight that left two people injured, one of them with life-threatening wounds.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 22-year-old man was arrested Friday evening, the same day the violence happened, and was jailed on a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The affidavit said the man had gotten into a fist fight with another man in the 1000 block of North Clinton Street. Writing in the affidavit, Officer Adam Siefman said the 22-year-old was armed but handed his gun to a 19-year-old accomplice before fighting.

Siefman said the 22-year-old describes the physical fight taking place before his opponent called out to a friend watching the struggle. “(The 22-year-old) said (his opponent) told his friend to ‘blow’ indicating (the opponent) wanted his friend to shoot,” Siefman added.

At that point the affidavit describes the 22-year-old’s accomplice pulling a gun and opening fire first before the opponent’s friend returned fire, hitting the accomplice. He was taken to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries and a woman standing nearby when the gunfire broke out was also hit. Police later described her injuries as serious but not life-threatening.