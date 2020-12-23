Fleeing Mount Zion driver fish-tailed through Walmart parking lot, police say

MOUNT ZION — A Mount Zion driver wanted on felony charges made eye contact with a pursuing police officer from 10 feet away but still fled, his vehicle fish-tailing as it tore through a Walmart parking lot.
A sworn affidavit said that happened Sept. 11 and Mount Zion Police found and arrested the 28-year-old man Tuesday morning and he was booked on preliminary charges of fleeing and attempting to elude a peace officer and resisting/obstruction. The affidavit said he had outstanding felony warrants from Macon County and Decatur for possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting and obstructing police.
The affidavit said police started following the man after being tipped off by a village resident that he was in the area. Officer Cory Janes said he trailed the man’s vehicle onto the lot of the Phillips 66 gas station at 2015 S. Mount Zion Road as it headed toward the car wash. Janes pulled right in front of the man’s vehicle to block him: “The officer then activated his squad car’s emergency lights and yelled ‘Stop!’ as the driver was seated only approximately 10 feet from the officer,” the affidavit added.
“It was at this point the officer could clearly see the driver of the vehicle at that time was (the suspect), as he made eye contact with the officer. (The suspect) then quickly put his vehicle in reverse and accelerated at a high rate of speed without regard for patrons in the parking lot.”
Janes said he broke off the pursuit but continued to watch as the driver roared off toward the nearby Walmart parking lot. “While (he) was fleeing at a high rate of speed and squealing tires, the officer observed him appear to lose control of the vehicle as it ‘fishtailed’ in the Walmart parking lot while navigating eastbound through the business parking lot,” Janes added.
A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed that the man is now free on bail of $10,000, having posted $1,000 bond. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
