breaking featured

Folks found guilty of killing 22-year-old Decatur woman

DECATUR — A Macon County jury has found Paul M. Folks guilty of murder.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours Thursday before arriving at the verdict.

The charges stemmed from the June 2020 shooting death of Shemilah Sanders.

Sanders, 22, died June 9, 2020 in the intensive care unit of Decatur Memorial Hospital. She had been shot in the head the night of June 6 during a raucous dispute involving a large crowd of people gathered near the underpass on East Garfield Avenue.

Folks, 43, denied firing the fatal shot.

The verdict followed three days of testimony.

This story will be updated.

