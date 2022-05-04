Folks gets 55-year prison sentence of Sanders murder

DECATUR — Paul M. Folks was sentenced to 55 years in prison Wednesday for the murder of Shemilah Sanders.

Folks, 43, was convicted by a Macon County jury in March of both first-degree murder and personally discharging a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of the 22-year-old victim.

Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith imposed 25 years for the murder charge and 30 years for the weapons charge. The prison terms are to be served consecutively, with no possibility of parole.

Sanders died June 9, 2020 in the intensive care unit of Decatur Memorial Hospital. She had been shot in the head the night of June 6 as she tried to flee from a crowd involved in a violent argument near the underpass on East Garfield Avenue.

Folks had turned down a plea deal before the start of the trial that would have required him to admit to second-degree murder, a lesser offense.

Folks’s defense had rested on the fact there were other gunmen present when the firing started. Defense attorney Diane Couri described the scene leading up to the shooting as chaos in the dark, with a loud and raucous crowd and multiple confrontations going on. She said the darkness and confusion produced unreliable and contradictory descriptions of the shooting suspect.

The jury, however, was clearly more persuaded by the arguments of Special Prosecutor Kurtz who said there was no doubt Folks had killed Sanders. She also described the crowd scene of what had become a street fight before the murder happened as “chaotic” but told jurors that didn’t change the fact many witnesses had been consistent about one thing: Paul Folks fired the fatal shot.

“...Person after person after person after person will tell you it was this defendant, Paul Folks, who pulled a gun out and fired it into a crowd of people, shooting, hitting and killing Shemilah Sanders,” Kurtz had told the jury at the start of the trial.

This story will be updated with more details from the sentencing, including photos and videos.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

