DECATUR — A Decatur teen has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 20-year-old Janiah B. Thomas and her unborn child.

Mattavius A. Anderson, 18, is charged in Macon County Circuit Courth with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, aggravated discharge of a firearm and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

The charges stem from the March 8 shooting of Thomas in the 1300 block of North Woodford St.

Thomas was six-months pregnant. According to the sworn affidavit, the fetus died as a result of the incident.

A second gunshot victim was identified as a four-year-old girl. The child's wound was not considered life threatening; however, she is expected to lose her right eye, police stated in the affidavit.

Each of the charges allege Anderson, "or one for whom he is legally accountable," committed the violent acts.

Anderson and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested on March 14 in Champaign by the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. A 17-year-old was arrested on March 10. Both juveniles were being detained at Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder.

Anderson's bond has been set for $2 million. During a court hearing Friday, Anderson was appointed a public defender to handle his case and a preliminary hearing was set for March 29.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand