Former Central Illinois teacher pleads not guilty to child rape, battery charges in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A former McLean County Unit 5 teacher from Forsyth pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges involving sexual violence against a minor in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jonathon Hovey, 49, of Forsyth, Illinois, entered the pleas to one count of rape and one count of sexual battery by an authority figure when he appeared in Davidson County, Tennessee, court.

“I believe in him very much based on what has happened in this area in the past,” Hovey’s attorney, David King, told The Pantagraph. Based on the outcome in Illinois, “I expect a similar result down here in Tennessee.”

Hovey taught first grade at Glenn Elementary in Normal until he was arrested by Normal police in August 2019 and accused of sexually assaulting two students. The state schools superintendent suspended his teaching license in October 2019.

Hovey pleaded not guilty to those six charges — two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse — before they were dismissed in September 2020.

King said he expects Hovey to maintain his not guilty plea throughout the case.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

