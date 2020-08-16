Former contractor workers at Decatur Caterpillar plant stole laptops, police report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said two female contractor employees who worked at Decatur’s Caterpillar Inc. plant each stole $1,000 laptop computers after they were terminated from their jobs.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said one 51-year-old woman was let go in June and a 19-year-old colleague was terminated in May. He said information passed to police doesn’t say why they left their jobs but both worked for Kenco Logistics as warehouse clerks based at the Decatur factory.

Copeland said they both refused to return their company-issued computers after their jobs ended and both were now being sought by police.

