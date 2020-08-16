You are the owner of this article.
Former contractor workers at Decatur Caterpillar plant stole laptops, police report
DECATUR — Police said two female contractor employees who worked at Decatur’s Caterpillar Inc. plant each stole $1,000 laptop computers after they were terminated from their jobs.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said one 51-year-old woman was let go in June and a 19-year-old colleague was terminated in May. He said information passed to police doesn’t say why they left their jobs but both worked for Kenco Logistics as warehouse clerks based at the Decatur factory.

Copeland said they both refused to return their company-issued computers after their jobs ended and both were now being sought by police.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

