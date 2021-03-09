Former Decatur church volunteer denies sexually assaulting multiple girls

DECATUR — Brandon N. Tovar, the former Decatur church volunteer youth worker accused of sexually assaulting and abusing several girls aged from under 13 to 16, is pleading innocent and ready to face trial on the charges.

Tovar, 36, had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Friday with his defense attorney, Kevin Sanborn, and told Judge Rodney Forbes he wanted to waive a preliminary hearing where the judge would listen to evidence and decide if there was probable cause to try him.

Tovar, who used to serve with Heartland Community Church, then entered not guilty pleas on one charge of predatory criminal sexual assault and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Forbes assigned the case to the trial call of Judge Thomas Griffith and scheduled a pretrial hearing for April 21. Tovar remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $400,000, meaning he must post a bond of $40,000 to be released.

