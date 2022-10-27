Former Decatur church worker gets 67-year sentence for sex offenses

DECATUR — A former volunteer youth worker with a Decatur church was sentenced to 67 years in prison Thursday for repeatedly raping a pre-teen girl whose single mother had trusted him to look after her.

Prosecutors said that Brandon N. Tovar had used his position of trust at Heartland Community Church to prey on this girl and other young teen victims.

The offenses date to multiple months in 2020 and beyond and Tovar, now aged 37, was convicted at a jury trial in Macon County Circuit Court in August.

Judge Phoebe Bowers sentenced him on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one charge of grooming a child to lure them into committing sex acts.

Tovar’s total sentence added up to 92 years but some sentence terms were ordered to run concurrently. The bulk of his sentence — two 30 year terms for the predatory criminal sexual assaults — must be served consecutively at 85%.

A victim impact statement from the child victim who was 12 at the time of the assaults painted a harrowing picture of the emotional wreckage left behind by such crimes.

She talked of being diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, suffering depression and going through alcohol and drug abuse and a failed suicide attempt followed by recovery time spent in “a mental hospital.”

The girl continued: “It was so shocking and confusing to realize how I was so vulnerable and how much I was manipulated.

“And then finally realizing that a grown man should not be having sex with a 12-year-old.”

A female relative of Tovar, who was not a victim herself, said her family’s life had been destroyed by what the defendant had done. “It made me feel like a monster…” she said, fighting back tears. “And you not only messed up your future, you messed up mine.”

Defense attorney Susan Moorehead said there was no excuse for her client’s crimes, which she described as “horrific.” But pleading for a more lenient sentence, she insisted Tovar was a person capable of “treatment, of change, of fixing this behavior.”

Referring to the sentencing hearing, she continued: “But this is about justice and not about revenge. This is about what is in the best interests of society, what is in the best interest of the criminal justice system, and I think the court has to make an effort to take the emotion out of it; recognizing the harm, but take the emotion out of it.”

Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz had countered that the court had no choice but to impose a severe sentence given the amount of harm that Tovar had done. She described him as the most devious of sexual predators, hiding behind his church role and turning his home into what appeared to be a welcoming haven for needy kids.

“Instead he used that (trust)... to create an environment where he could have the pick of whoever he wanted to sexually abuse,” said Kurtz. “It is horrific what this defendant had been doing for years.”

Passing sentence, Bowers said society had to be protected and Tovar had to be punished for “hurting young children in a way that will affect them the rest of their lives.”