Former Decatur church youth worker faces more child sex assault allegations from police

DECATUR — Police reports say additional preliminary charges of sex crimes against children have been filed against a former Decatur church youth worker after two more underage female victims came forward to make allegations against him.

Brandon N. Tovar, 36, now faces a new preliminary charge of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving girls aged 13 and 16. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

The new charges were filed Friday and come in the wake of preliminary charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and “grooming”, the act of using electronic communications to seduce a child into committing sex acts, that had been filed Oct. 20 and involved a girl aged 12.

Tovar is quoted as describing himself to police as a former youth minister at Heartland Community Church but was called a “volunteer children’s worker” by Heartland’s Lead Pastor Joe Bowman when he spoke to the Herald & Review after the first allegations. The pastor said Tovar had been removed from any contact with children when those initial allegations surfaced.