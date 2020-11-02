Former Decatur church youth worker faces more child sex assault allegations from police

DECATUR — Police reports say additional preliminary charges of sex crimes against children have been filed against a former Decatur church youth worker after two more underage female victims came forward to make allegations against him.
Brandon N. Tovar, 36, now faces a new preliminary charge of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving girls aged 13 and 16. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
The new charges were filed Friday and come in the wake of preliminary charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and “grooming”, the act of using electronic communications to seduce a child into committing sex acts, that had been filed Oct. 20 and involved a girl aged 12.
Tovar is quoted as describing himself to police as a former youth minister at Heartland Community Church but was called a “volunteer children’s worker” by Heartland’s Lead Pastor Joe Bowman when he spoke to the Herald & Review after the first allegations. The pastor said Tovar had been removed from any contact with children when those initial allegations surfaced.
The new charges go into some detail and Decatur Police Officer Martin St. Pierre said he interviewed the 13-year-old after her mother came forward when she read about the earlier allegations against Tovar. The girl is quoted as saying Tovar molested her when she was aged 11 or 12 during visits to his home when he insisted she had to sleep in his bed.
She also said he would watch her take baths and the experience of being with him made her feel uncomfortable, shaken and scared.
The 16-year-old girl had also spoken out after Tovar’s earlier arrest, and is quoted as telling St. Pierre that Tovar would "stare at her" while she took showers and had repeatedly “groped her in her private places,” said St. Pierre in a sworn affidavit. “(She) disclosed these incidents occurred approximately 10 times during the months of June and July of 2020,” St. Pierre added.
Tovar remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $400,000, meaning he must post $40,000 to bond out.
