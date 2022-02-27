Former Decatur coach facing sex crime charges decides to defend himself

DECATUR — After the death of his defense attorney, the former Decatur high school basketball coach accused of sex crimes involving a teenage student is now ready to act as his own lawyer.

Dylan W. Nunn appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon for what had been scheduled as the start of his bench trial before Judge Jeffrey Geisler.

But with the death of Nunn’s attorney Todd Ringel on Feb. 17, the judge told Nunn that new arrangements would have to be made. “There is not going to be a trial today and I am trying to figure out what you would like to do about an attorney?” asked Geisler.

“I am ready to proceed representing myself in this case,” replied Nunn, 30.

“Will you not want to try to look around and try to hire a new attorney?” asked the judge.

“No, sir,” replied Nunn.

The defendant, free on bail, denies two counts of the indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl. He is also pleading not guilty to two counts of “grooming”: using electronic communications to seduce a child into committing sex acts.

All the offenses date to Nunn’s time working as a freshman girls coach at Eisenhower High School.

Geisler went to great lengths to warn Nunn of the risks he was taking by acting as his own attorney. The judge said he faced anywhere from two to five years in prison if convicted of the indecent solicitation counts, and one to three years on the grooming charges.

Asked if he had ever represented himself before, Nunn told the judge he had not. “You understand that representing yourself is a pretty difficult thing to do?” asked the judge. “I do,” replied Nunn.

Geisler also warned the defendant he would be facing Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz in the courtroom, a lawyer with a long track record of successfully prosecuting sexual offenses. Nunn, however, was insistent that he was capable of handling his own defense.

Geisler agreed to let him do so but also accepted an offer from defense attorney Chris Amero, a member of the law firm Hawkins, Amero & Root, to act as unpaid “stand-by counsel” to assist Nunn. Ringel had been working as a solo practitioner with the Decatur-based law firm.

“Mr. Nunn, if you have questions, you can consult with Mr. Amero,” the judge said.

The judge then set a status hearing for March 10 to give Nunn the time he needs to go over police reports and other evidence connected with the case. Geisler said he will set a new bench trial date after the status hearing.

The case against Nunn has links to another pending case involving former Eisenhower softball coach Matthew E. Krause, 30. He is pleading not guilty to offenses of grooming and sexual exploitation involving the same student.

Krause, who had also worked as a teaching assistant at French Academy, is due back in court for a pretrial hearing March 17.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

