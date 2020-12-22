Former DeWitt County Board candidate indicted in $2 million fraud investigation

FARMER CITY — A Farmer City man is one of two former employees of a Central Illinois boat and watercraft dealership who have been charged with fraud in a federal indictment.

Jeffrey D. Gibbs, 55, was arrested Friday and made his initial appearance in federal court in Peoria. He was released and ordered to appear in court for trial March 21. A summons was issued for Kara M. Wilkey, 45, of Maroa. She is to make her initial appearance on Jan. 12, 2021.

The indictment charges that Mid Illinois Boats, Inc., was doing business as Clinton Marine II, and was operating new and used boat dealerships in East Peoria and Weldon. The indictment alleges that Gibbs and Wilkey, former employees, operated a multi-faced fraud scheme that defrauded their employer, banks, and the dealerships’ customers of more than $2 million. The pair spent the money on their own automobiles, vacations, credit cards, utilities and shopping, prosecutors said.