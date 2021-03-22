 Skip to main content
Former Macon gas station employee denies trying to kidnap customer at knife-point
Hand

Aaron L. Hand.

DECATUR — Former gas station employee Aaron Hand is pleading not guilty to charges he tried to kidnap a female customer at knife-point and then tried to grab her again after the terrified woman broke free and fled.

Hand, 32, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday with his attorney, Michelle Sanders, and announced he was willing to waive a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him. Judge Rodney Forbes scheduled a pretrial hearing for April 21 and placed the case on the trial list of Judge Thomas Griffith.

Hand denied a charge of aggravated kidnapping while armed and a charge of kidnapping using “force or threat.” He also pleaded not guilty to a further charge of theft from his former employer, the P&V Quick Stop just off U.S. 51 in Macon.

Prosecutors say the incident dates to Jan. 13 when the 41-year-old victim walked into the store at 11:30 a.m. to buy a drink on her lunch break. Police reports from the time said Hand, who had been working behind the counter, threatened the woman with a knife and used tape to gag her and tie her hands before leaving her in the women’s restroom.

“He then went to go steal money out of the store safe and, while he was doing that, she was able to bust loose out of the tape and run out the front door towards her car,” Blue Mound Police Chief Chad Lamb had told the Herald & Review.

Lamb said Hand pursued her outside, swinging and jabbing at her with the knife as the woman fought him off until she could escape in her car. She then fled to Moweaqua where she raised the alarm.

Lamb had said police were on scene within minutes but Hand had already fled; he was arrested a few days later by Indiana State Troopers at a highway rest stop in Plainfield, Indiana, and extradited back to Decatur.

Lamb said Hand is a registered sexual predator and he regarded him as “very dangerous.”

Hand is now being held in the Macon County jail with bail set at $1 million, meaning he must post $100,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

