Former Macon gas station employee denies trying to kidnap customer at knife-point

DECATUR — Former gas station employee Aaron Hand is pleading not guilty to charges he tried to kidnap a female customer at knife-point and then tried to grab her again after the terrified woman broke free and fled.

Hand, 32, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday with his attorney, Michelle Sanders, and announced he was willing to waive a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him. Judge Rodney Forbes scheduled a pretrial hearing for April 21 and placed the case on the trial list of Judge Thomas Griffith.

Hand denied a charge of aggravated kidnapping while armed and a charge of kidnapping using “force or threat.” He also pleaded not guilty to a further charge of theft from his former employer, the P&V Quick Stop just off U.S. 51 in Macon.

Prosecutors say the incident dates to Jan. 13 when the 41-year-old victim walked into the store at 11:30 a.m. to buy a drink on her lunch break. Police reports from the time said Hand, who had been working behind the counter, threatened the woman with a knife and used tape to gag her and tie her hands before leaving her in the women’s restroom.