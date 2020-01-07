Former Monticello School District employee sentenced to seven years for child porn

MONTICELLO — A former employee of the Monticello School District was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

William M. Bell, 40, appeared in the United States District Court in Urbana Monday. He admitted using a computer or device in July and August 2018 to send images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He also admitted possession of images of child pornography.

A statement from Sharon J. Paul, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois, said Bell had previously worked in information technology for the school district. Bell, of St. Joseph, had been held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest on Feb. 8, 2019.

Paul said the case against Bell was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice effort to coordinate federal, state and local law enforcement resources to target criminals exploiting children.

“The charges (against Bell) resulted from an investigation by the FBI, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office,” said Paul.

