Former Tower Hill treasurer pleads guilty to federal wire fraud charges

The federal charges were detailed in a grand jury indictment which said she raided the village’s water and sewer accounts by draining off the payments families and businesses made on their bills between 2009 and 2017. Finley, who was hired as treasurer in 1998, is accused of covering up what she was doing by subverting a computerized billing system to hide her thievery.

Finley is further accused of helping herself to cash from other village accounts and using wire transfers to funnel the stolen monies into her personal bank account.

The indictment says her technique for covering up what she was doing also included altering copies of checks to hide where the money was going and falsifying computerized accounting files. At one point, the indictment said, she even “falsely represented that the village computer on which she worked had crashed, resulting in a loss of water and sewer billing data.”

Finley’s attorney in the federal case, Daniel Fultz, said Wednesday that a sentencing deal has been negotiated with prosecutors but it has yet to be approved by the judge and he couldn’t comment on the details. Asked if he was pushing for Finley not to get prison time, Fultz said he could not speak to that.

“I don’t think it’s in anyone’s interests at this point to discuss what the terms are,” he added.