Former Tower Hill treasurer sentenced to 21 months in prison for stealing more than $150,000
SPRINGFIELD — A federal judge sentenced former Tower Hill treasurer Nancy Finley to 21 months in prison Wednesday for stealing more than $150,000 from the village. 

Finley, 54, also was ordered to pay restitution totaling more than $261,000 to compensate for what she stole and the fees and other costs rung up in dealing with it. 

Finley made no comment when U.S. District Court Judge Sue E. Myerscough gave her the opportunity to speak. The judge described her crime as “appalling” and a victim impact statement read from Village President Phil Watson said Tower Hill’s finances had been devastated by Finley’s systematic scheme of theft dating back years. 

Finley had paved the way for Wednesday’s sentencing by pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to three counts of wire fraud. She was actually sentenced to 21 months on each count, but the sentences were ordered to run concurrently in a plea deal worked out by her attorney, Daniel L. Fultz.

Finley has been free on a $10,000 recognizance bond and was sentenced via video conference link because of health safety concerns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filed court documents said Finley was hired as Tower Hill treasurer in 1998 and siphoned off money between 2009 and 2017. She is accused of using a computerized billing system to cover up a consistent pattern of theft and of also helping herself to money from other village accounts. A grand jury indictment said she moved cash around using wire transfers which dumped the proceeds from her thefts directly into her personal bank account.

The federal case isn't Finley's only legal problem, however. She also faces a Shelby County Circuit Court theft charge of stealing more than $100,000 from the village. It has been rescheduled numerous times while the federal charge proceeded and is currently set for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 24.

But Fultz has stated previously that, while he is not the attorney representing Finley in the Shelby County case, he expected the county charges to be dropped once the federal sentencing takes place.

This story will be updated.

