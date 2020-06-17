Former Tower Hill treasurer sentenced to 21 months in prison for stealing more than $150,000

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD — A federal judge sentenced former Tower Hill treasurer Nancy Finley to 21 months in prison Wednesday for stealing more than $150,000 from the village.

Finley, 54, also was ordered to pay restitution totaling more than $261,000 to compensate for what she stole and the fees and other costs rung up in dealing with it.

Finley made no comment when U.S. District Court Judge Sue E. Myerscough gave her the opportunity to speak. The judge described her crime as “appalling” and a victim impact statement read from Village President Phil Watson said Tower Hill’s finances had been devastated by Finley’s systematic scheme of theft dating back years.

Finley had paved the way for Wednesday’s sentencing by pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to three counts of wire fraud. She was actually sentenced to 21 months on each count, but the sentences were ordered to run concurrently in a plea deal worked out by her attorney, Daniel L. Fultz.

Finley has been free on a $10,000 recognizance bond and was sentenced via video conference link because of health safety concerns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.