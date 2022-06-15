Forsyth caregiver arrested in death of seven-week-old child

FORSYTH — A Forsyth caregiver was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a seven-week-old child.
According to the
Macon County Sheriff's Department, emergency medical services and deputies were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. on May 17 to an in-home daycare located in the 100 block of Valerian Drive in Forsyth regarding an unresponsive child. The first responders located the child and immediately transported her to a local hospital where she died later that night, according the sheriff's department.
Jim Allmon, Sangamon County Coroner, identified the child as Maren Gallagher, 7-weeks-old from Bement. A preliminary autopsy suggests the infant sustained injury to her head, Allmon said.
During an investigation,
Detective Sergeant Dale Pope and an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigator studied the examinations of the child and opinions from expert medical professionals.
St. Teresa teacher is out of a coma following car crash
Angry Decatur husband fires gun in front of car full of kids, police report
Maroa officer injured in street struggle with fugitive, report says
Decatur prison worker sentenced for engaging in sex acts with inmates
Downtown hotel, entertainment center part of Decatur Civic Center upgrade discussion
Decatur driver caught with drugs, cell phones, police say
Weekend of gun violence leaves 2 wounded victims in Decatur, police report
Decatur drug bust leads to seizure of meth with street value of $111,000, police report
Decatur dice game ends in robbery and gunfire, prosecutors say
One person injured, three detained after Sullivan shooting
Decatur man denies charges of assaulting woman, and resisting cops, outside library
Want to know who's in the Macon County Jail? Get the app
Decatur woman caught in man's garage inflicts painful bite, police report
Caterpillar set to move corporate HQ to Texas
Decatur police: Robbery suspect demanded cigarette at knifepoint
"Suspicions were developed regarding the circumstances of this child’s death," the sheriff's department stated.
On Tuesday, another interview was conducted with the 24-year-old caregiver. "During this interview, a confession was obtained from the caretaker that she became frustrated that the child would not quit crying and she shook her in an attempt to quiet the child," according to the sheriff's department's press release.
The caretaker, a Forsyth resident, was taken into custody and booked in the Macon County Jail on the charges of endangering the life and health of a child, aggravated battery to a child resulting in death, and involuntary manslaughter. The suspect's name is not being released at this time pending arraignment on Wednesday.
The final autopsy report has not been completed. The official cause of death is still pending additional studies, the coroner stated.
The death is being investigated by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.
16 stunning images of last night's supermoon
The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York, late Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
J. David Ake
The full moon rises between two towers, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
The strawberry full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The moon reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
A supermoon rises behind sculpture of Tomislav of Croatia, the first Croatian king, in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Darko Bandic
A seagull is silhouetted against a supermoon, in Rome, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
Roof decorations on the corner tower at the Forbidden City depicting sacred beasts are silhouetted against a supermoon, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Beijing. The moon reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
The full moon rises behind buildings in the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, late Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
Sculptures of angels fixed at the St. Isaak's Cathedral are silhouetted on the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
A supermoon rises behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
The full moon rises over the cross of St. Joseph Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. . (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Hadi Mizban
A waxing gibbous moon is seen at 98% percent full as it rises near the Nubble Light, Monday, June 13, 2022, in York, Maine. The moon will reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a Supermoon because its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
The full moon sets behind the telecommunication devices on top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
People watch the rising moon Monday, June 13, 2022, in East Boston, Mass. The moon will reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
The full moon rises over Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
The full moon rises in the clouds over a church in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.