Forsyth caregiver arrested in death of seven-week-old child

FORSYTH — A Forsyth caregiver was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a seven-week-old child.

According to the Macon County Sheriff's Department, emergency medical services and deputies were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. on May 17 to an in-home daycare located in the 100 block of Valerian Drive in Forsyth regarding an unresponsive child. The first responders located the child and immediately transported her to a local hospital where she died later that night, according the sheriff's department.

Jim Allmon, Sangamon County Coroner, identified the child as Maren Gallagher, 7-weeks-old from Bement. A preliminary autopsy suggests the infant sustained injury to her head, Allmon said.

During an investigation, Detective Sergeant Dale Pope and an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigator studied the examinations of the child and opinions from expert medical professionals.

"Suspicions were developed regarding the circumstances of this child’s death," the sheriff's department stated.

On Tuesday, another interview was conducted with the 24-year-old caregiver. "During this interview, a confession was obtained from the caretaker that she became frustrated that the child would not quit crying and she shook her in an attempt to quiet the child," according to the sheriff's department's press release.

The caretaker, a Forsyth resident, was taken into custody and booked in the Macon County Jail on the charges of endangering the life and health of a child, aggravated battery to a child resulting in death, and involuntary manslaughter. The suspect's name is not being released at this time pending arraignment on Wednesday.

The final autopsy report has not been completed. The official cause of death is still pending additional studies, the coroner stated.

The death is being investigated by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

