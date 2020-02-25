Forsyth customer exposes himself and steals clothes he was trying on, police say

FORSYTH — A man trying on clothes at a Forsyth store is accused of exposing himself to a female associate and, when he was arrested later, was found to have stolen the outfit he was trying on, police said.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office describes the 28-year-old man standing in the men’s section of Von Maur in the Hickory Point Mall at 5:15 p.m. Monday looking at clothes.

He selected a pair of jeans, a blue hoodie and a brown belt to try on and headed for the dressing rooms. He then asked the female associate to come over and give him an opinion on how the clothes looked.

“(He) spun around to show the female his outfit,” said Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Herbert, writing in the affidavit. “He stopped, faced the female, and then suddenly pulled his pants down, exposing his genitals to her. The female associate stated she was alarmed and disturbed by his actions, and quickly hurried away from the dressing room.”

The man was described as immediately leaving after the incident but police tracked him down a short time later and surprised him at the nearby Texas Roadhouse restaurant where he was eating dinner.