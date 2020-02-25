Forsyth customer exposes himself and steals clothes he was trying on, police say

FORSYTH — A man trying on clothes at a Forsyth store is accused of exposing himself to a female associate and, when he was arrested later, was found to have stolen the outfit he was trying on, police said.
A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office describes the 28-year-old man standing in the men’s section of Von Maur in the Hickory Point Mall at 5:15 p.m. Monday looking at clothes.
He selected a pair of jeans, a blue hoodie and a brown belt to try on and headed for the dressing rooms. He then asked the female associate to come over and give him an opinion on how the clothes looked.
“(He) spun around to show the female his outfit,” said Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Herbert, writing in the affidavit. “He stopped, faced the female, and then suddenly pulled his pants down, exposing his genitals to her. The female associate stated she was alarmed and disturbed by his actions, and quickly hurried away from the dressing room.”
You have free articles remaining.
The man was described as immediately leaving after the incident but police tracked him down a short time later and surprised him at the nearby Texas Roadhouse restaurant where he was eating dinner.
“The female associate came to the restaurant and positively identified (the man),” Herbert added. “White patting him down, I discovered he was wearing the Von Maur jeans underneath his other jeans. He was also wearing the blue hoodie and had the brown belt on.”
Herbert said the man admitted to stealing the clothing items while on the squad car ride to the Macon County Jail. He was booked on preliminary charges of public indecency, disorderly conduct and retail theft; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Tuesday night in lieu of making bail set at $15,000, which means he must post $1,500 to bond out.
Mugshots from the Herald & Review
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid