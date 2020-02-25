You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Forsyth customer exposes himself and steals clothes he was trying on, police say
0 comments

Forsyth customer exposes himself and steals clothes he was trying on, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

FORSYTH — A man trying on clothes at a Forsyth store is accused of exposing himself to a female associate and, when he was arrested later, was found to have stolen the outfit he was trying on, police said.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office describes the 28-year-old man standing in the men’s section of Von Maur in the Hickory Point Mall at 5:15 p.m. Monday looking at clothes.

He selected a pair of jeans, a blue hoodie and a brown belt to try on and headed for the dressing rooms. He then asked the female associate to come over and give him an opinion on how the clothes looked.

Persistent thief gets caught, again, stealing from Forsyth Menards, police say

“(He) spun around to show the female his outfit,” said Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Herbert, writing in the affidavit. “He stopped, faced the female, and then suddenly pulled his pants down, exposing his genitals to her. The female associate stated she was alarmed and disturbed by his actions, and quickly hurried away from the dressing room.”

The man was described as immediately leaving after the incident but police tracked him down a short time later and surprised him at the nearby Texas Roadhouse restaurant where he was eating dinner.

“The female associate came to the restaurant and positively identified (the man),” Herbert added. “White patting him down, I discovered he was wearing the Von Maur jeans underneath his other jeans. He was also wearing the blue hoodie and had the brown belt on.”

Herbert said the man admitted to stealing the clothing items while on the squad car ride to the Macon County Jail. He was booked on preliminary charges of public indecency, disorderly conduct and retail theft; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Tuesday night in lieu of making bail set at $15,000, which means he must post $1,500 to bond out.

Mugshots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News