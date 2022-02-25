Forsyth group home resident dies from injuries received in attack

FORSYTH — A Forsyth group home resident has died from injuries she received last month from the man authorities say attacked her and two other residents.
According to a Macon County Sheriff's Office sworn statement filed Friday, Lynn Umphreyes, 58, was pronounced dead at Springfield Memorial Hospital on Feb. 16 after being "stomped on" and punched in the face and head during an attack on Jan. 26.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Umphreyes sustained blunt force trauma to her head and succumbed to her injuries. An autopsy report is still being processed.
Carson Hagood, 40, of Forsyth was arrested Jan. 26 after officers responded to reports of a male resident actively attacking residents at the Hickory Point Terrace group home, 260 E. Lucile Ave., in Forsyth.
An employee of the group home said she witnessed Hagood walk up to the bedroom of one of the victims and pick her up in the air and "slam her" back down on the hardwood floor.
According to the affidavit, Hagood told a doctor that came into the room while police were collecting his clothing, that the reason why he tried to kill three people was that he was "angry" and had "prayed to Satan" that morning.
Hagood went on to tell the doctor of a plan he had to kill himself, said that he as a "sociopath" and made a statement about killing his mother because she believed in God.
During a previous hearing related to charges of attempted murder, the court accepted a mental health evaluation which stipulated Hagood was in no condition to participate in court proceedings.