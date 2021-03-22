 Skip to main content
Foster waives prelim hearing in Decatur liquor store murder case
Foster waives prelim hearing in Decatur liquor store murder case

DECATUR — Deangelo D. Foster has pleaded not guilty to four alternate murder counts in connection with the shooting death of Decatur liquor store owner John Betscher.

Betscher, 63, had been murdered the evening of Nov. 14, killed inside the premises of JB North, a liquor and convenience store in the 1300 block of North Calhoun Street. He had suffered gunshot wounds to the neck, shoulder and back.

Foster, 23, was arrested Feb. 19 while in the Macon County Courthouse on an unrelated case. He was back in court for the scheduled preliminary hearing on the murder charges Wednesday when he told Judge Rodney Forbes that he was wiling to forego a formal hearing to weigh the evidence against him.

The judge noted his not guilty plea and placed the case on the trial call of Judge Thomas Griffith. Forbes then set a pretrial hearing for April 20.

Foster remains held in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1 million, meaning he must post $100,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

