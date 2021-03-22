Foster waives prelim hearing in Decatur liquor store murder case

DECATUR — Deangelo D. Foster has pleaded not guilty to four alternate murder counts in connection with the shooting death of Decatur liquor store owner John Betscher.
Betscher, 63, had been murdered the evening of Nov. 14, killed inside the premises of JB North, a liquor and convenience store in the 1300 block of North Calhoun Street. He had suffered gunshot wounds to the neck, shoulder and back.
Foster, 23, was arrested Feb. 19 while in the Macon County Courthouse on an unrelated case. He was back in court for the scheduled preliminary hearing on the murder charges Wednesday when he told Judge Rodney Forbes that he was wiling to forego a formal hearing to weigh the evidence against him.
The judge noted his not guilty plea and placed the case on the trial call of Judge Thomas Griffith. Forbes then set a pretrial hearing for April 20.
Foster remains held in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1 million, meaning he must post $100,000 to be released.
Seth M. Nashland
Clarence A. Ballard
Scott L. Minix
Jessica A. Logan
Delahn L. Amos
Chancellor C. Embry
Chelsea Brown
Kevin Brown
Shawanda Apholone
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Jamie L. Golladay
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Avery E. Drake
Daniel R. Blazich
Dessica N. Jackson
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Blake E. Merli
Jason C. Herendeen
Jeremiah D. Collins
Deonte D. Smith
Deoane A. Stone
Carl E. Harvey II
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Bryant K. Bunch
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Anthony J Dickey
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Paul M. Folks
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Leeandre M. Honorable
Seth D. Maxwell
Michelle R. Batman
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Elijah K. Jones
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Timothy W. Smith
Justin D. Tate
Courtney Williams
Angela M. Schmitt
Tracy T. Cunningham
Colby J. Park
Charles E. Gardner
Jacquez L. Jones
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid