Girl tells Decatur authorities she tried to tape evidence of being sexually assaulted, police say
Girl tells Decatur authorities she tried to tape evidence of being sexually assaulted, police say

DECATUR — Police reports said a Decatur girl under the age of 13 tried to use her school-issued iPad to record evidence to show her mother that 43-year-old Deoane A. Stone was sexually assaulting her.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Stone had asked the girl to join him in a bedroom when he had suddenly discovered the device, hidden in a dirty clothes basket, was recording.

The affidavit said he smashed the iPad but police were still able to extract a recording which shows Stone in the bedroom where he asked the girl “Is this yours? And then repeatedly asks her “On record?”

The affidavit said the girl had replied “Yep, I’m telling my Mom.”

The affidavit said the 36-year-old mother reported Stone to police on May 28 but already had her own eye-witness evidence of the aftermath of a sexual assault from another incident she had accidentally walked in on earlier in May.

The mother is quoted as telling police she discovered Stone in bed with the girl, who was only wearing a T-shirt, sitting on top of him. The girl would later tell police that she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted but Stone had tried to convince her mother that nothing was going on and said he told her mother “Oh, it’s not what it looks like.”

The girl said she had been determined to try and get video evidence of a crime if Stone tried to assault her again and that is why she had tried to record with her iPad when he invited her to his bedroom.

Stone, who repeatedly denied the child’s allegations, was booked on a preliminary charge of predatory criminal sexual assault Tuesday morning. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday night showed that Stone is being held with bail set at $300,000, which means he must post $30,000 to be released. If he makes bail, he is forbidden to have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

