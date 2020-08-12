Girl tells Decatur authorities she tried to tape evidence of being sexually assaulted, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police reports said a Decatur girl under the age of 13 tried to use her school-issued iPad to record evidence to show her mother that 43-year-old Deoane A. Stone was sexually assaulting her.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Stone had asked the girl to join him in a bedroom when he had suddenly discovered the device, hidden in a dirty clothes basket, was recording.

The affidavit said he smashed the iPad but police were still able to extract a recording which shows Stone in the bedroom where he asked the girl “Is this yours? And then repeatedly asks her “On record?”

The affidavit said the girl had replied “Yep, I’m telling my Mom.”

The affidavit said the 36-year-old mother reported Stone to police on May 28 but already had her own eye-witness evidence of the aftermath of a sexual assault from another incident she had accidentally walked in on earlier in May.

The mother is quoted as telling police she discovered Stone in bed with the girl, who was only wearing a T-shirt, sitting on top of him. The girl would later tell police that she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted but Stone had tried to convince her mother that nothing was going on and said he told her mother “Oh, it’s not what it looks like.”