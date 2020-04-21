Girlfriend says Decatur man beat her, choked her and cut her hair, according to police report

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police said they arrested a Decatur man early Sunday after he repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the head, choked her and then “cut her hair with a pair of scissors,” according to a sworn affidavit.

Decatur police Officer Eric Waggoner said he arrived at the couple’s home in the 1400 block of East Wellington Way to find the 20-year-old woman with “injuries to her face and neck” to support her story of being attacked.

“There was also a pair of scissors and cut hair present in the apartment,” Waggoner added. “These injuries and items were documented by digital photography.”

The girlfriend said between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. she had been “choked” to the point where she could not breathe and punched in the face several times before being restrained and given a forced haircut. The affidavit listed no motive for the alleged battery.

Her 34-year-old boyfriend was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence as his girlfriend said he had taken her phone to prevent her from calling for help. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.