Gold teeth helped pick out armed Decatur home invader, prosecutors allege

DECATUR — A Macon County Circuit Court judge was told Wednesday that Derondi C. Warnsley was identified as an armed Decatur home invader, in part, thanks to his mouth full of distinctive gold teeth.

Decatur police evidence presented by Patrol Officer Jacob Stewart said a woman victim of the Nov. 26, 2019, home invasion knew Warnsley and recognized him when he lifted his mask and she glimpsed his teeth and heard his voice.

Warnsley is pleading not guilty to four Class X felonies alleging home invasion and armed robbery and two Class 1 felonies alleging aggravated robbery and one count of residential burglary.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott at a preliminary hearing before Judge Phoebe Bowers, Stewart said Warnsley had held the current boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. The victim was threatened to stay away from Warnsley’s “Baby Momma” and warned that Warnsley would come back if he didn’t obey.

“And was he (the victim) also able to identify the defendant through his gold teeth and the fact he pulled down his mask exposing most of his face at one point?” asked Scott. Stewart said that was correct.