Grampsas found guilty in the 2018 death of a Bloomington man

Throughout the trial, prosecutors made the case that Grampsas drove the other men to Dover’s home so they could rob the victim of his cannabis.

Doni Jo Tornowski, the mother of Grampsas’ friend, testified Tuesday that she heard her son come home before 4:45 a.m. the morning of the shooting and, then some time afterward, heard her son speaking with Grampsas.

Skelton argued that the mother's testimony indicated Grampsas was not with them and the surveillance video footage that tracked their vehicle did not show who was in the car or who was driving.

In her closing arguments, Wagoner said even if the defendant had stayed with his friend, he must have provided the car keys to Bruce and Hairston so they could commit home invasion, therefore facilitating the commission of home invasion.

She suggested Grampsas would still be guilty under those circumstances.

Photos: Opening statements in Anthony Grampsas' murder trial

