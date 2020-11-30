Grandmother dies after Decatur man's shooting rampage, police say

DECATUR — Police say Decatur man Lamar T. Williams left his girlfriend a chilling message: “Those you love the most. Watch this,” before launching a rage-filled shooting spree that would end with the woman's grandmother fatally wounded.
Mary E. Bond was shot as she lay on her couch around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a house in the 1400 block of East Moore Street. Police had been alerted by an alarm monitoring company that had called to report “a child was on the other end of the line saying his grandmother was shot in the head,” according to a sworn affidavit from Decatur police.
Bond, 69, remained unresponsive with no brain activity in Decatur Memorial Hospital in the wake of the shooting, according to the affidavit. She died Friday.
Williams had been arrested Wednesday morning and booked on a preliminary charge of attempted first degree murder but Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz told the Herald & Review Monday that charge would be amended to first degree murder.
“He is a dangerous person, for sure,” said the chief.
Detective Jeremy Appenzeller, writing in the affidavit, said the fatal shooting of Bond was just one of several family addresses associated with the 33-year-old girlfriend that were shot-up Tuesday night.
Appenzeller said Williams was furious that his girlfriend had taken a gun he left tucked between the seats of a car and desperately wanted the weapon back. When she didn’t hand it over, he sent her the warning voicemail and a series of threatening text messages and staged four shooting attacks at different addresses.
Appenzeller said he struck first just before 9 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of South Webster Street, the address of a woman he believed may have been in possession of his gun after stealing it from his girlfriend. Two bullets were shot through the front door while that woman and her boyfriend were inside.
Support Local Journalism
Then came the deadly shooting at Bond’s home, which was hit by six bullets. From there, Appenzeller said, Williams fired “four to seven shots” about 9:44 p.m. in the area of the 400 or 500 block of West Main Street. That location is close to the home of a man who is the father of a child belonging to Williams’ girlfriend.
Less than half an hour later, Appenzeller said Williams targeted a home in the 1000 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where his girlfriend’s 48-year-old mother was in residence with a 72-year-old man. The back of the building was peppered with five bullets and the man was wounded after being shot in the left hand.
Appenzeller said the girlfriend’s phone was bombarded with a stream of threatening messages from Williams before the shootings and one afterward that said: “See what I just did, watch what I finna do next.”
The detective said the girlfriend admitted to taking Williams’ gun after finding it Sunday, and later handed it to a male cousin to “hold for a day or two” without explaining why. The gun was gone, she said, when she went to get it back Monday morning and the cousin told her the woman targeted in the South Webster shooting may have taken it when she visited his home.
The girlfriend told police Williams had “lost his (expletive)" when she told him she didn’t know where the chrome-colored handgun was.
In addition to what will soon be amended to a first degree murder charge, Williams was also booked on two preliminary charges involving the aggravated discharge of a firearm. He remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $2 million, meaning he would have to post $200,000 to bond out.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.