Grandmother dies after Decatur man's shooting rampage, police say

“He is a dangerous person, for sure,” said the chief.

Detective Jeremy Appenzeller, writing in the affidavit, said the fatal shooting of Bond was just one of several family addresses associated with the 33-year-old girlfriend that were shot-up Tuesday night.

Appenzeller said Williams was furious that his girlfriend had taken a gun he left tucked between the seats of a car and desperately wanted the weapon back. When she didn’t hand it over, he sent her the warning voicemail and a series of threatening text messages and staged four shooting attacks at different addresses.

Appenzeller said he struck first just before 9 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of South Webster Street, the address of a woman he believed may have been in possession of his gun after stealing it from his girlfriend. Two bullets were shot through the front door while that woman and her boyfriend were inside.

Then came the deadly shooting at Bond’s home, which was hit by six bullets. From there, Appenzeller said, Williams fired “four to seven shots” about 9:44 p.m. in the area of the 400 or 500 block of West Main Street. That location is close to the home of a man who is the father of a child belonging to Williams’ girlfriend.