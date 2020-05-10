Grandson's ex-girlfriend prime suspect in Decatur puppy theft, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — An unhappy ex-girlfriend is the suspect in the theft of a 9-week-old pit bull puppy from a Decatur home, police said.

The puppy, named "Syeda," belongs to a 72-year-old woman who told police that the suspect had been trying to get back together with her grandson. Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur Police said a witness saw the 24-year-old suspect carrying the puppy out the door around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Earles said the witness, a relative of the dog's owner, said she had been in the basement of the owner’s home and came upstairs when she heard a noise. “She said she saw the suspect holding the puppy and exiting through the front door,” Earles added.

The owner passed on details about the suspect to police and said her grandson had been ignoring the suspect's efforts to get back together, according to a police report on the incident. The owner said the theft of the dog occurred after the ex-girlfriend’s most recent attempts to contact the grandson were rebuffed. The woman is being sought on a charge of burglary.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

