Greenup man charged with murder

GREENUP — Murder charges have been filed in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday night in Cumberland County.
Illinois State Police said in a news release that Lonnie L. Glidewell, 57, of Greenup, was arrested during an investigation into the death of Colten L. Oakley, 36, of Westfield.
Oakley was found deceased with gunshot wounds outside of a residence in the 2000 block of County Road 1300 North in Cumberland County, the release stated.
According to the news release, Cumberland County law enforcement requested State Police assistance with the homicide investigation at about 9:23 p.m. Saturday.
Glidewell was charged Monday in Cumberland County Circuit Court with first-degree murder. He remains jailed in Cumberland County on $1 million bail, which requires the posting of $100,000 to be released. If Glidewell posts bond, the court ordered that he remain in home confinement.
A status hearing is set for 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
