Gregory Lewis denies trying to murder Decatur police officer

Police were working that call at 5:45 a.m. and, within minutes, got a new call from a homeowner on nearby West Cerro Gordo Street saying someone was trying to smash their way into their home. Lawary responded to that call and, after hearing gunfire, saw a man he later found to be Lewis moving around at the back of the house.

“He (Lawary) immediately identified himself as a police officer and he was also identified by being in uniform?” asked Rueter.

“Correct,” replied Appenzeller.

“...He (Lawary) ordered the individual to show his hands and to basically stop… and at that point the individual began firing the firearm in his direction… and Officer Lawary returned fire?”

“Yes,” said Appenzeller.

The detective said Lewis had then complied with police orders to drop the weapon and lie down on the ground, whereupon he was arrested and his handgun seized.

Sanders had few questions on cross-examination, but confirmed there was an exchange of gunfire and asked if the whole incident was captured on the bodycam footage. Appenzeller said it was.