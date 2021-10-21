Guilty verdict in 2017 Decatur murder

DECATUR — A jury has found a Decatur man guilty of first-degree murder in a August 2017 death that prosecutors said involved a drug deal. The jury rejected a charge of armed robbery.

The body of Zachary Hubbartt, 22, of Windsor, was found in an abandoned house in the 1200 block of East Condit Street shot multiple times.

A former resident of the home, Jason A. White, 31, was charged in the crime.

Prosecutors said White lured Hubbartt to Decatur for a deal to purchase marijuana, then killed him and took $5,000 from the victim.

White pleaded not guilty.

The jury handed down the verdicts Thursday.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

White previously was sentenced to prison for firing a gun at a group of customers at the former Decatur IHOP restaurant, where he was a manager, following a dispute in April 2017.

