Guilty verdict in 2017 Decatur murder

DECATUR — A jury has found a Decatur man guilty of first-degree murder in a August 2017 death that prosecutors said involved a drug deal. The jury rejected a charge of armed robbery.
The body of Zachary Hubbartt, 22, of Windsor, was found in an abandoned house in the 1200 block of East Condit Street shot multiple times.
A former resident of the home, Jason A. White, 31, was charged in the crime.
Prosecutors said White lured Hubbartt to Decatur for a deal to purchase marijuana, then killed him and took $5,000 from the victim.
White pleaded not guilty.
The jury handed down the verdicts Thursday.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.
White previously was sentenced to prison for firing a gun at a group of customers at the former Decatur IHOP restaurant, where he was a manager, following a dispute in April 2017.
